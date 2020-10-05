Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AXLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ AXLA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,156. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,339 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

