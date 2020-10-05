Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.87.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HSBC cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of AZRE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.02. 84,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,069. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 38.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth about $185,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth about $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

