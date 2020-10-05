Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives $27.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXS. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 470,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,071. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.