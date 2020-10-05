Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.79.

Several analysts recently commented on BKI shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Black Knight by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.67. 891,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

