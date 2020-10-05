Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts have commented on BCOR shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $483.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 1,859,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blucora by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 505,643 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 155,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

