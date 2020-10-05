Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

BRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.25. 1,590,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.48.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. BRF had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 85,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

