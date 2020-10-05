Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. 5,167,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,099. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

