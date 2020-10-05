Brokerages Anticipate Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.61. Mallinckrodt posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

MNK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth $50,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

