Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.98. Oracle posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $59.44. 457,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,749,249. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 828,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,768,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.