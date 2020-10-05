Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post -$2.94 EPS

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.12). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,829.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($14.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.36) to ($13.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.85. 3,395,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,153,000 after purchasing an additional 237,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,274,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $377,686,000 after acquiring an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $309,575,000 after acquiring an additional 504,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $71,114,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

