Brokerages Expect ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. ABIOMED reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.69. 312,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,154. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average of $235.54.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ABIOMED by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ABIOMED by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

