Brokerages Expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce sales of $11.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.35 billion. Accenture reported sales of $11.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $46.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.45 billion to $47.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.11 billion to $50.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.08.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.49. 1,444,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,540. The firm has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $667,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,261,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

