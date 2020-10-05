Brokerages Expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.48. AON reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $9.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

AON traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.51. 905,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,483. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,475,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,519,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AON by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

