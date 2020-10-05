Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.13 million.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NYSE:DDS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. 823,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $875.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,358,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,781,000 after buying an additional 159,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 246.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 59.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

