Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $1.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.60. Kansas City Southern reported earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Bank of America upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.48.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $2,074,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $3,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.17. 1,073,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,479. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

