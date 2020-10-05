Brokerages Set Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 60.04

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 60.04 ($0.78).

Several research firms have issued reports on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target (up from GBX 29 ($0.38)) on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target (up from GBX 30 ($0.39)) on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Centrica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Chris OShea acquired 40,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,488 ($25,464.52). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,877.

CNA stock traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 41.22 ($0.54). 12,874,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,590,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.32 ($1.25).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

