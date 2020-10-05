Brokerages Set DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) PT at $159.69

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,140. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 149.7% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 19.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $1,235,000.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $151.98. 1,303,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,213. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

