Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $75.20

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.91. 99,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,409. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $941.58 million, a PE ratio of 586.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

