Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Target Price at $67.26

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 16,455 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $818,003.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167,948 shares of company stock valued at $416,398,088 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after buying an additional 528,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period.

Shares of FND traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 748,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,104. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

