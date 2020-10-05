Brokerages Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $180.14

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.73. 930,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $142.72. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

