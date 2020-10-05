Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target at $20.20

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 185.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,267,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 193,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $6,025,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.33. 589,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,732. The firm has a market cap of $613.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.