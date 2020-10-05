Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target at $172.74

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $5.05 on Monday, reaching $173.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.83. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $184.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $819,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,922.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,124 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

