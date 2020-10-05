Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target at $172.74

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.74.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
IPG Photonics stock traded up $5.05 on Monday, reaching $173.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.83. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $184.02.
In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $819,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,922.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,124 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
