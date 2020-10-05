Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $189.77

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $7.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.32. The company had a trading volume of 507,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $201.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 91.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.