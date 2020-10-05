Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) PT at $10.60

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA remained flat at $$10.55 during trading on Monday. 613,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

