Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Price Target at GBX 96.83

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.83 ($1.27).

SNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Senior alerts:

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,666.93).

Shares of SNR traded up GBX 1.86 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 46.28 ($0.60). 1,240,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,948. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Senior (LON:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Senior will post 1745.9347863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.