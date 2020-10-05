Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) PT at $18.13

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.73. 141,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $275.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

In related news, EVP Son-Jai Paik bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $152,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

