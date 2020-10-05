Brokerages Set Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Truist increased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,773. The company has a market capitalization of $293.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

