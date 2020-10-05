Brokerages Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Price Target at $33.67

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Youdao stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 159,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -22.56. Youdao has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $88.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Youdao by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

