Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brown-Forman posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BF.B shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.72. Brown-Forman has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

