Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$375.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

CP stock traded up C$0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching C$405.20. 536,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$410.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$394.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$350.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3915297 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit