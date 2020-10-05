Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$375.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock traded up C$0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching C$405.20. 536,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$410.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$394.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$350.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3915297 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.