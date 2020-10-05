Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $31.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, Director Richard Sun bought 14,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $423,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.