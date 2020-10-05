Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 60.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 60.04 ($0.78).

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target (up from GBX 29 ($0.38)) on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target (up from GBX 30 ($0.39)) on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Centrica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

LON CNA traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 41.22 ($0.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,874,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,590,758. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.32 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.71.

In related news, insider Chris OShea purchased 40,600 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £19,488 ($25,464.52). Insiders have acquired 41,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,877 over the last ninety days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

