Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives $6.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,632,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,260. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.