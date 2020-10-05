Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Dorwart purchased 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,463.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Bradley Scovill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,322.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $154,746 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.42. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

