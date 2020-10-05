Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce sales of $42.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.86 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $37.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $172.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.25 million to $174.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $237.59 million, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $264.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,665 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,298,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,730,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 308.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,597 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 287.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 215,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock remained flat at $$5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,502. The company has a market capitalization of $507.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.26. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

