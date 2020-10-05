Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 146,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,188. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $726.08 million, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at $713,986.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $16,672,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $2,479,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 167.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 336,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 210,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 182.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 223,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

