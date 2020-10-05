ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. 114,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 558.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

