ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.
Shares of CNOB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. 114,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 558.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.
