Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on CONN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 660.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conn’s by 88.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conn’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 403,966 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 137.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 239,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Conn’s by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 174,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. 416,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

