Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $111.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $299.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $520.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $562.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $939.50 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $732.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 1,598,198 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after buying an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.