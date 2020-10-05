Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $59.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,838. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 60.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 221,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 83,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

