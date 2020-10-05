Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $59.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

