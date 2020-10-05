Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.36 ($18.07).

DEQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

DEQ stock traded up €0.73 ($0.86) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €11.90 ($14.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $735.23 million and a PE ratio of -8.81. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €27.54 ($32.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.41.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

