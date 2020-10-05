Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $163.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.74 million to $165.64 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $217.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $678.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $672.05 million to $685.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $822.52 million, with estimates ranging from $803.27 million to $850.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIN remained flat at $$57.60 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $945.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.86.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

