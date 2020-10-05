Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $26.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 105.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 992.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,726. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

