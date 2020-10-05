Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several brokerages have commented on DFIN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.32. 168,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $454.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.