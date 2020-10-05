Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Receives $93.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

