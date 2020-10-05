Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Receives $26.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 23.8% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. 1,921,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

