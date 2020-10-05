Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $35.55. 358,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $989.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.