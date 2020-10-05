Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $11.57. 1,757,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $990.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.93. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 94.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

