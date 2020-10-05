Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $88.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $163,411.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 308,537 shares in the company, valued at $24,204,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $388,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,835,170 shares of company stock valued at $153,558,302. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $181,541,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 704,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.38 and a beta of 0.94. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

